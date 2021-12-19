President Buhari returns to Abuja after Turkey summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after attending the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul, Turkey.

The President was received on Sunday by the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Permanent Secretary, State House, Alhaji Tijjani Umar, on arrival at the State House, Abuja.

He received a birthday card from the Chief of Staff, Administrative Officer Alhaji Abubakar Maikano and other aides shortly on his return.

He equally took pictures with his son who was newly turbanned Talban Daura, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and other aides shortly on his return from the official visit to Istanbul.

President Buhari had on Thursday, departed Abuja for Istanbul to attend the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey.

He was accompanied on the trip by his wife, Aisha Buhari; the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd); FCT, Mohammed Bello; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd); and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, according to a statement by his media aide Garba Shehu.