



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned to Abuja after he participated in the Saturday’s Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly election in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft conveying the president, his wife Aisha Buhari and some of his aides landed the at presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 12.30p.m.

The president was received at the airport by his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, and other presidential aides as well as government officials.

While in Daura, the president exercised his civic responsibility on March 9 at the polling unit 003, Kofar Baru III (A and B) Daura, Katsina State, where he voted for a governorship candidate and member of the state house of assembly that would represent his constituency, Daura.

At the end of the exercise on Saturday, President Buhari successfully delivered the polling unit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the state, Aminu Masari, with 370 votes.

On March 10, President Buhari received representatives of community and development associations from Daura Emirate at his private residence in Daura, who came to congratulate him on his re-election.

The president’s old schoolmates and Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State were also among those that visited the president at his residence in Daura to congratulate him on his re-election for a second term.

Masari, who was accompanied by prominent citizens of the state including some members of his cabinet, also formally informed President Buhari of his victory at the March 9 governorship election in the state.