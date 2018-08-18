President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned from his 10-day working visit to London.
He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Saturday evening.
While he was in London, Professor Yemi Osinbajo acted in his stead.
President @MBuhari returns to Abuja from the UK, after a 10 working day vacation. pic.twitter.com/m3t7BdRDfD
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 18, 2018
