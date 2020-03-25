<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Presidency source said President Muhammadu Buhari resumed work on Wednesday without receiving any visitor.

The source said President Buhari was still working in his office as of 2:30pm but received no government functionary for the usual briefing.

Already, the President on the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #Coronavirus, #PTFCOVID19, approved the suspension of weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings, which he would have chaired today, until further notice.

He also endorsed the postponement of meeting of Council of State earlier scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, March 26, 2020.





Other measures approved included the decision that “all land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed to human traffic for four weeks effective from March 23, 2020.

“If and when the need arises, any national assets required for use in the response to COVID-19 shall be mobilized and deployed.”

The virus had hit 192 countries, including 42 out of 54 in Africa.

The Presidency had on Tuesday pruned the number of personnel working in the Presidential Villa in adherence to the restriction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against gathering of not more than 50 persons at the same time at any venue to maintain social distancing.

The personnel of the Department of State Service (DSS) were seen enforcing the restriction measures in the presidency.