President Buhari represented by Governor Zulum at Niger Republic’s independence day

President Muhammadu Buhari was today represented by Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum at Niger Republic’s 63rd Independence Day celebration.

The Presidential celebration event took place today, Saturday, in Diffa town of Diffa province with President of Niger Republic, Muhammad Bazoum leading the National celebrations.

Niger commemorates its National days on the 18th of every year with ceremonies attended by world leaders and their representatives.

Every year, the celebration is hosted on a rotational basis at regional capitals across the country with this year’s hosted in Diffa.

Governor Zulum joined dignitaries who included the Prime Minister of Chad, Albert Pahimi Padacke, the Speaker of Niger Republic’s National Assembly, Seidou Umar, Nigerien Minister of defence, Alkasum Indatou, and Governor of Diffa Province, Isa Lameen.

Highpoint of this year’s celebration was the conferment of National honours to 20 personalities, amongst them, the Governor of Diffa Province, Isa Lameen, who was decorated with Niger’s National honour, Officer Dan’s l’ordre national du Niger.

The President of the Niger Republic, Muhammad Bazoum, who conferred the honour also decorated 19 other recipients amongst them, military personnel, political leaders and traditional leaders.

Before representing President Buhari at the Nigerien National day, Governor Zulum was in Damasak where he distributed irrigation packs to 2000 resettled farmers before moving into Diffa which shares a border with Damasak on the Nigerian side of Lake Chad shores.

Governor Zulum was accompanied on the presidential trip by the Senator Representing Northern Borno, Abubakar Kyari, Borno Assembly Speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan, two members representing Abadam and Mobbar, whose constituencies share borders with the Niger Republic, as well as Borno’s Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs.