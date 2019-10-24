<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Ministry of Communications will henceforth be known as ‘Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’.

The development, which was announced on Wednesday, followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of a request by the minister, Dr Isa Pantami.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Philomena Oshodin, said the name change was in line with the minister’s desire to reposition the ministry to fulfil the ‘digital economy’ objectives.

The statement explained that the former name was ‘obsolete’, and limited the ministry’s potential.

The ministry now has the mandate of digitalising the Nigerian economy, in line with the Federal Government’s Economic Growth and Recovery Plan, the statement said.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has granted the prayers of the Minister of Communications Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, to properly position and empower the ministry to fulfil his digital economy objectives,” the statement said.

Pantami cited examples of global and African economies such as Scotland, Thailand, Tunisia, Benin Republic and Burkina Faso that had adopted deliberate strategies and created ministries of digital economy in line with global best practice.

The statement added that the approved name was announced and adopted by the Federal Executive Council at its meeting on Wednesday.