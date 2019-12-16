<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being religiously biased and lopsided in his appointments.

CAN President, Rev Dr. Samson Ayokunle, made the claim while declaring that the body has lost confidence in Buhari.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji over the weekend, Ayokunle said Buhari has promoted his religion more than any other president in Nigeria.

The statement reads partly: “He, Buhari, is religiously biased and partisan. We have no more confidence in him. And we once again reiterate our

The Christian leadership group says it is advocating for religious balance in appointments by the President.

“Lopsided appointments are direct contradictions to some portions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). These include but are not limited to Sections 10, 13 (3-4), 15 (2) (d) and (4). It is widely believed that no country survives two civil wars. Our leaders should be mindful of the complexities of the people they are leading.

“There have been Presidents, who are Christians. During their time, there was never a time they promoted their religion at the expense of others. Our leaders should stop paying lip service to the unity and peace of the country.”

CAN, therefore, warned against anything that could drag the country into another incident similar to the 1966 conflagration.

Ayokunle recalled that the body had previously met with Buhari and made it clear that the lopsided appointments of his government in favour of a religion and a section of the country were unacceptable.