President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday commended the early response of the military and the Kaduna State Government towards the rescue of 180 students and eight staff members of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in Igabi LGA.

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Itsekiri nation on the announcement of a new Olu of Warri, as pronounced by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom.

The President, in a message issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, also condoled with the Itsekiri on the passage of the immediate past Olu, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, which was equally formally announced.


President Buhari prayed that the Olu-designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, will have a peaceful reign, signposted by massive development of Itsekiri land.

He counselled love and reconciliation after a pulsating race for the throne, noting that peradventure any dissension exists, such should be resolved through due process.

As the Itsekiri nation mourns their departed Olu for three months, President Buhari prayed godly comfort for them, and a smooth ascendancy for the incoming monarch.

