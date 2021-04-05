



President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the determination of his administration to work with the general public to rid Nigeria of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

The President condemned in strong terms the brutal killing of the leaders of Miyetti Allah who forged a strategic partnership with the Nasarawa State government against the menace of bandits and kidnappers.





According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari made the remark in his condolence message to the government and people of Nasarawa State.

The President described the late state leader, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini, who was among those murdered as a beacon of peace in Nasarawa State and the subregion.

In praying for the repose of the souls of those killed, the President urged Fulani leaders in the state to choose new leaders who will build on the foundations of peace set up by the Husaini-led leadership.