President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reiterated his commitment to improve the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

The president gave the assurance at the inauguration of Senior Executive Course 41 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, near Jos.

Buhari, who was represented by Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, said that in the pursuit of the objective, he inaugurated the Primary Healthcare Revitalisation Programme in January.

He said that the programme was aimed at having 10, 000 functional primary healthcare facilities across the country.

According to him, the programme will focus more on rural areas with emphasis on the vulnerable, such as women and children.

Buhari said that he approved the theme of the study ‘Funding Universal Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria’ out the desire to tackle challenges of health sector funding in Nigeria.

“Government has high expectations of the nominees of Senior Executive Course 41, given the critical role of the health sector in our national economy.

“It is expected that you will research carefully into this theme in order to proper policy options that will enable government improve health sector funding.

“Specifically, government expects that at the end of the course, you will provide solutions to some of challenges bedeviling the sector.

“Solutions to gaps in the institutional, legal and policy frameworks for funding universal healthcare delivery and how the framework can be strengthened,” he urged.

The president said that he was delighted that NIPSS was celebrating 40 years of existence this year.

He commended the institute for serving as the nations think-tank in the last 40 years.

Mr Jonathan Juma, NIPSS Acting Director-General, assured the president that the management and faculty of the institute would provide the nominees with the necessary guidance to succeed.

Juma added that they would guide the participants to explore the theme creatively in order to submit a comprehensive report and actionable recommendations.

“During the 10-month duration of the course, you will be exposed to highest levels of intellectual and cross-fertilising discourse aimed a sharpening your understanding of national issues.

“You will be trained as strategic leaders, equipped with skills for policy engagement at the highest echelon of governance and decision-making,” he told the nominees.

The DG appreciated the host community, Kuru, the people and government of Plateau for sustaining the harmonious relationship and the serene environment which the institute enjoyed for years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Yakubu Dakwak, Chief Judge of Plateau, administered an oath on the nominees to officially make them participants of Senior Executive Course 41, 2019.

Dakwak urged the participants to take the oath seriously and understand the legal implications of not abiding by the oath.