President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said since its inception in 2015, his administration has succeeded in recovering trillions of naira stolen by those he described as people without conscience.

He also admitted that anti-corruption war is not easy to fight because it affects different branches of national lives.

The President also denied allegations that his government embarks on witch-hunts in the fight against graft.

Buhari said these in his address at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission located at Jabi District in Abuja.

The President said under his watch, all Nigerians were now aware that corrupt officials would be held to account, no matter how long it took.

He said throughout the journey of his national life, he has made the anti-corruption fight a major agenda.

He, however, expressed the hope that other arms of government including the judiciary and legislature would collaborate with the executive on the current war against corruption in the country.

Buhari said, “This is another milestone in our determined and collective fight against corruption.

“Throughout my journey in national service and since 2015, I have made a very conscious decision to pursue a vigorous fight against corruption in public life.

“Since 2015, we have made significant progress in the fight against corruption. Everyone now knows that corrupt officials will be held to account, no matter how long it takes.

“We have recovered and are still recovering trillions of naira that were stolen in the past few years by people without conscience.

“We are pursuing recoveries everywhere and are making sure that anyone who has been found culpable is made to answer for his or her crime under the law.

“It is my hope and expectation that the judiciary, which is a critical stakeholder and partner in the war against corruption, would continue to collaborate with the Executive to bring corrupt people to book.”

Buhari called on the Legislature which provides the legal framework for the anti-corruption war to add more verve to the determination of the government to rid the nation of the brazen corruption witnessed in recent years.

This, he said, could be achieved through a review of archaic provisions in the nation’s laws and proactive passage of new legislation.