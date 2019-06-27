President Buhari receives Salah Homage in celebration of Eid El Filtri in State House on 4th June 2019 1

President Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday (today) in the State House receive the report of the presidential committee on African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA).

The committee was constituted by the president last year to carry out a holistic examination of all factors and circumstances surrounding the agreement and the implication that Nigeria’s involvement in the agreement may have on its economy.

Nigeria pulled out of the signing ceremony for the agreement in Rwanda at the last minute last year in response to agitations in certain quarters that Nigeria’s involvement could turn the country into a dumping ground.

Consequently, the president constituted the committee to carry out wide consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The content of the report to be submitted at 3pm will determine if Nigeria will eventually be part of ACFTA.

