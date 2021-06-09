The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is holding at the State House, Abuja, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

At the commencement of the meeting, the President was presented with locally manufactured phone by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

Those attending the Cabinet meeting holding at the Conference Hall of the First Lady include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and his Finance, Budget and National Planning counterpart, Zainab Ahmed, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Other Ministers are attending the meeting virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.



