President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having audience with President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Embalo had two weeks back sworn himself in as the new president of Guinea-Bissau, defying an ongoing row over the outcome of elections nearly two months earlier.





Embalo, who styled himself as the outsider in the election campaign, vowed to break with the decades-long domination of Guinea-Bissau’s traditional ruling party, the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC).