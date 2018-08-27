President Muhammadu Buhari has encourage Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, which would enable them choose leaders of their choices in the forthcomimng general elections.

He said, with your permanent voters card, your voices must be heard.

These was part of the President’s addresses while receiving members of the Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), who were in Daura, Katsina State, on a familiarisation visit.

Leader of the delegation and National Coordinator of GOGAN, Chief Felix Idiga, told journalists that, the visit was to formally intimate the President on the activities of GOGAN, and to celebrate with him on the Eid-el-kabir festivities.

The non-governmental organisation which has virtually spread across the divides in Nigeria, say ,over twenty nine million members across the Country has the capacity of ensuring the continuation of the good governance strides of the Buhari-led administration beyond 2019.

In a remark, President Buhari pledges to work with the GOGAN in order to enable it achieve its mandate, stressing that the fight for good governance desires the collective effort of all Nigerians.