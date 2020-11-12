Four new ambassadors from Belgium, Mauritania, Austria and Norway on Thursday presented their letters of credence to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The presentation was done in Aso Villa, Abuja, with the foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, in attendance.
The ambassadors are Daniel Bertrand, Belgium, Amedi Camara, Mauritania, Thomas Schlesinger Austria and Knut Eiliv Lein from Norway.
