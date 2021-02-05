



President Buhari has approved the appointment of Mrs. Folashade Joseph as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) for another term of four years.

A statement by NAIC’s Head, Corporate Services, Magdalene Omosimua, said the appointment will take effect from April 11, 2021.

Mrs Joseph’s reappointment, according to the statement, was contained in a letter signed by the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sani Nanono.





The letter stated that her reappointment is based on Folashade’s hard work, dedication, commitment, service delivery as well as her immense contribution towards the progress and upliftment of Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation.

The Minister urged Mrs Joseph to use her reappointment as wealth of experience in driving the activities of the corporation in accordance with its mandate, enabling act and subsisting laws.

Mrs Joseph’s first appointment was in April 2017.