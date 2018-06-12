President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the renewal of the tenure of the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi.

With the approval, Oyeyemi will be spending his second and final term of four years with effect from July 24, 2018.

The approval was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle.

According to Adekunle, the President also renewed the appointment of the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Jafaru Momoh, for a second and final term of four years with effect from July 5, 2018.

The Medical Director of the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu State, Dr. Nwadinigwe Uwatoronye, also got a second and final term of four years with effect from May 30 while the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Eli Bala, also got a second and final term of five years with effect from May 6, 2018.

The Director-General of the National Board for Technology Incubation, Dr. Mohammed Jibrin, got a second and final term of four years with effect from April 9, 2018 while the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, also got a second and final term of five years with effect from April 3, 2018.