President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday said the federal government will provide relief materials for residents of Lagos and Abuja whom he ordered to stay-at-home as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of Dangaladiman Wamakko, brother to Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

Buhari while commiserating with the family, expressed grief over the death.

A statement by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, said, “I am deeply touched by the demise of your brother who was a very dedicated community leader that not only shared your best aspirations but also committed himself to promote them.”


“May his soul rest in peace. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds. May Allah comfort you and other members of the family at this difficult moment of grief.”

He prayed to Allah to bless his soul and reward his great deeds with paradise.

