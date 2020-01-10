<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the gunmen attack on a community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Wednesday, 8th January, 2020.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, ordered security agencies to prevent further attacks on innocent communities.

The President expressed shock over the attack which led to killing of 12 lives in Plateau state.

The statement read in part: “President Buhari is in contact with the Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau as well as the military, police and other security agencies in the state to ascertain details of what happened and what can be done to forestall a future occurrence.





“Buhari expressed shock and grieve over the incident and urged security agencies in the state to increase vigilance to stop further attacks on innocent citizens.”

Newsmen report that Plateau Police Command, confirmed that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, killed 12 persons and injured one at Kulben village of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command said:: “In the early hours of today, we received a distress call that gunmen, suspected to be herdmen attacked Kulben community of Kombun District of Mangu.

“As a result, 12 persons lost their lives and one was severely injured.

“Immediately we received the information, the commissioner in charge of the command, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, directed the DCP in charge of Operations, Mr Aliyu Tafida to mobilise to the scene.”