President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the death of three students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

He described the incident as unfortunate.

Three students of the institution were said to have met their untimely death in a four-some sex romp involving three males and a female student last Wednesday.

Speaking at the 31st Convocation ceremony of the University in Owerri on Saturday, President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State (Education), Prof Anthony Anwuka, said that, as a citadel of learning, university should not only be a place of imbibing knowledge, but should also be a place of inculcating the highest moral standards.

Buhari tasked the University authority to stamp out cultism and other related vices as a way of complimenting government’s investment in education.

He admonished students of the University to imbibe positive attitude and character as well as the mindset of job creators, innovators and entrepreneurs.

He therefore, enjoined FUTO and other universities of technology as well as conventional universities to embrace and follow the entrepreneurship/technical policy of the Federal Government.

Buhari said that on its part, the Federal Government would remain committed to changing the negative narratives of Nigerian universities by making effective and efficient policies that would place them at the right pedestal.

As part of government interventionist programmes, Buhari said that the Federal Government had concluded energy audit of the 37 federal universities and is set to award contract for the commencement of independent power plants in those institutions.