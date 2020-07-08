



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the sixth a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council holding inside the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and eleven ministers are also physically attending the meeting.

The ministers at the Council Chambers include Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning), Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Abubakar Malami (Justice), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta), Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Geoffrey Onyema (Foreign Affairs), George Akume (Special Duties), Adamu Adamu (Education) and Ambassador Zubairu Dada (Minister of State for Foreign Affairs).





Other ministers are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

After the national anthem, a minute silence was observed in honour of former Minister of Sports and Youth Development and former member of the National Working Committee, who served as Vice Chairman, North West, late Inuwa Abdulkadir, who died on Monday.

President Buhari has earlier in a statement said that Abdulkadir’s humility, maturity and penchant for facilitating reconciliation among members will be sorely missed at a time the All Progressives Congress (APC) is rebuilding and repositioning to deliver on its promises.