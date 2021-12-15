President Buhari presides over FEC meeting in council chamber since April

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, at the newly renovated Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The weekly meeting is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others in attendance are the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and some cabinet members.

The cabinet members physically attending the meeting include Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Others are Ministers of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Power, Abubakar Aliyu and that of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja, while the Ministries of Communications and Digital Economy, Aviation, Police Affairs, Works and Office of the Head of Civil Service are expected to make presentations at the meeting.