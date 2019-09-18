<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over Federal Executive Council (FEC) with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, cabinet Ministers and some presidential aides were in attendance.

The meeting started at 11am with the rendition of the national anthem.

Officials from the newly-established Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and National Boundary Commission, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) were seen in the Presidential Villa ready to make presentations during the meeting.