



President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting, which started around 11.09am, was the first after the Presidential and National Assembly elections on the 23rd of February and the Governorship and state houses of Assembly elections of 9th of March, 2019.

Members of the cabinet had paid a courtesy visit to the President on the 1st of March after he was declared winner of the presidential election.

After rendition of the National anthem on Wednesday, the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, said the opening Muslim prayer, while the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, offered the opening Christian prayer.

There were 28 ministers in the hall during the rendition of the National anthem.

Also in the Council chamber were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.