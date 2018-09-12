President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and quite a number of ministers in attendance, started at few minutes after 11:00a.m.

The opening prayer (Muslim) was said by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, while Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, said the Christian version of the prayer.

Dalung thanked God for successful outing at the just concluded 74th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing and asked God to make Nigerians see the benefits of the multi-lateral agreements signed in China.