



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the eighth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) holding inside the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd), and nine ministers are also physically attending the meeting.

The ministers at the Council Chambers include Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning), Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, Abubakar Malami (Justice), Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.





The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

After the national anthem, a minute silence was observed in honour of former Minister of Works, Major-General John Obada (retd), who died on the night of Saturday, June 13, after a brief illness at the age of 81.

Obada acted as Chief of Air Staff (COAS) from 1970 to 1971, and was Federal Commissioner for Works and member of the Supreme Military Council.

He also served as the Commissioner representing Delta State in the Federal Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission in 2006.

The Major-General, who retired from the Nigerian Army in 1977, was born on April 4, 1939.

Until his death, Obada was the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Urhobo Progress Union, the apex socio-cultural body of the Urhobo Nation.