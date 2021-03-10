



The 37th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is about now holding at the State House, Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

The weekly meeting holding at the Council Chambers has in attendance Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).





Six ministers are also physically attending the meeting and include those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Others are Ministers of Power, Mamman Sale; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Other cabinet ministers and the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, are participating from their respective offices in Abuja.