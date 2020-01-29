President Muhammadu Buhari and cabinet ministers are right now holding a meeting of the Federal Executive Council.
It is the first FEC meeting in 2020.
It is taking place at the Executive Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is also attending the meeting.
The opening prayers, preceding the start of deliberations were said by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige.
