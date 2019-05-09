<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the longest meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the history of his administration.

NAN reports that the meeting, which started around 11am at the presidential villa, Abuja, was still in session as of 9:30pm.

The meeting was scheduled to deliberate on at least than 25 memos from Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The meeting went for break twice to enable the cabinet members attend to some spiritual obligations and other needs.

Buhari had, before the commencement of the council meeting, inaugurated the governing board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).