President Muhammadu Buhari may be planning to rejig security apparatus in the country in order to end the incessant killings in the country.

The president disclosed this when he met behind closed doors with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, over the killings on the Plateau State.

The meeting was requested by the presiding officers of National Assembly.

The President’s aide on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, who tweeted about the meeting, said it was held before the President went into the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The meeting with the National Assembly leadership took place at the residence of President Buhari.

“SP @bukolasaraki and Speaker @YakubDogara met with the President this morning, before FEC, regarding the killings in Plateau State. Agenda was how NASS and Executive can collaborate better to improve security and humanitarian relief. #AsoVillaToday,” Ogunlesi twitted.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the meeting, Dogara said the President briefed the delegation about his visit to Plateau and measures he was putting in place to ensure there was no a recurrence of the ugly incidence.

The Speaker said the President also them of the reorganisation that he plans to put in place to ensure that this (killings) do not happen again.

Dogara said, “We are here to condole with Mr. President, the government and people of Plateau State over this very unfortunate incident.

“He has briefed us on what he saw firsthand when he visited Plateau yesterday (Tuesday) and measures he is putting in place to ensure that we do not have a relapse or a recurrence.

“These are very sober moments for all of us in a situation where people in hundreds are continued to be killed and we can no longer tolerate this kind of situation as a government.

“Whatever it is, we must not lose the fight against violence because we can’t lose that fight and still keep our civilisation.

“If you go to the North East you can see the level of devastation caused by Boko Haram everything resembling progress from schools to hospitals to government institutions, everything has been pulled down. And we don’t want a replication of this all over the country.

“The president has taken enough steps. These are security issues. They are not matters that you can discuss but he has told us what he is doing; the reorganisation that he plans to put in place to ensure that this don’t happen.

“My advice to our people not just Plateau State, Benue, Zamfara, Taraba virtually some communities faced with this situation especially in the north, I think the issue of securing our communities, living in peace must be taken as a project.

It is something each and every one of us must invest in whether as traditional rulers, as community leaders, councilors, chairmen, all strata of society must invest in peace building. That is is the only way we can live in a secure community and ensure that we l progress as a country.”

Saraki, on his part said, “We met with the president to first of all commiserate with him and get a briefing from him. Part of the briefing he explained how steps are being taken to forestall reoccurrence and restore sanity because this is a great concern to him and to us also.

“To see what can be done with NEMA and security agencies. We will all work towards it. Nobody is happy with it and we will all come together to ensure that we restore sanity.

“We commiserate with all families. It is our own intention to also go and pay our own condolence visit to the people of Plateau State.

“Our general appeal at the end of the day is that we all live together in peace and harmony and we will continue to do our best to see that this kind of thing does not happen again,” he said.

Violence between herdsmen and locals in Plateau state started Thursday last week and has led to the dead of 86 persons according to the Police. Residents however said over 200 people were killed.

Several others caught travelling along the Abuja-Jos highway were also killed.

While, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the state on Monday, President Buhari also visited, on Tuesday. Both leaders were on a condolence visit and on the spot assessment.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau were also in Plateau state, on Tuesday.

Osinbajo had announced that more military personnel will be mobilised to the state to restore peace.

On his part, President Buhari, who called for calm also reiterated the commitment of the federal government to end the killings in the state.