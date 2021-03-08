



President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed that the political stability of neighbouring Niger Republic is of paramount concern to Nigeria.

The president, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, stated this on Monday while receiving a report on the elections in the neighbouring country from former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, who is the ECOWAS Head of Mission on the election in Republic of Niger.

He explained that since Nigeria shares more than 1,400 kilometres of border with Republic of Niger, it should be concerned about the stability of the country.

He said: “We are concerned about their stability, and I am glad the elections went well. I am happy it was transparent, as attested to by most of the observers.”

He congratulated Ex-VP Sambo and his team for a job well done, saying: “I am glad you came back with good news.”





The ECOWAS Head of Mission on the election said he met with all the stakeholders before the polls, which went into a run-off after the initial exercise in December last year was inconclusive, “and we observed about 400 polling units in five regions of the country, and the process was peaceful, done professionally. Every citizen was given the right to vote and be voted for”.

Sambo described the election as “a great improvement on that of December 27, last year,” and thanked President Buhari for facilitating the transportation needs of his team.

The candidate of the ruling party was announced by the electoral body as having won more than 50 per cent of the votes, a decision disputed by the opposition candidate, who has now approached the constitutional court for redress.

It is the court which has powers to declare a winner in an election, according to the Constitution of Republic of Niger.