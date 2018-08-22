President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to assist a visually-impaired National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, currently deployed to Daura, Katsina State.

28-year old Okenala Ahmed, a graduate of Insurance from the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, was among the Corps members who paid Sallah homage to President Buhari Tuesday in Daura, as part of activities to mark the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

In the course of the President’s interaction with the Corps members, the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Jibrin Ishak, had appealed for assistance for their physically challenged member.

According to the CLO, the indigent Corps member, who is from Offa, Kwara State, had earlier contemplated redeployment from Katsina State due to his health condition.

President Buhari will undertake the cost of medical care and treatment of Ahmed, who is an Economics NYSC teacher at Government Day Senior Secondary School, Daura.