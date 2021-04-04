



President Muhammadu Buhari has paid a glowing tribute to civil society leader, Innocent Chukwuma.

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, the president described Chukwuma as a credible voice of transparency.

“His demise will be badly felt because of his great contributions to our efforts to ensure transparency and good governance under our democratic system”, the President said.

Before his death, Chukwuma was working actively with the administration through the civil society organisation, CLEEN Foundation.





Newsmen note that CLEEN was assigned to monitor the spending of the last tranche of $311m repatriated funds recovered from former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Extolling the virtues of the civil society leader, the President said he will be remembered for his remarkable record and dedication to the cause of good governance, transparency and accountability in Africa.

He then extended heartfelt condolences to Chukwuma’s family and the civil society organisations in the country.