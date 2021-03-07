



President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he marks his 64th birthday anniversary on Monday.

He described Osinbajo as “a reliable and dedicated deputy who is not only admirably competent, but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job.”

In a congratulatory message issued on Sunday evening by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said “I’m proud to have selected Osinbajo as my running mate and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.”





According to the President, “the Vice President is a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.”

He also noted that “Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties.”

The President wished him many more prosperous years and Almighty God’s continued guidance.