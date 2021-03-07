



The Presidency has reassured Nigerians on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine administered Saturday on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,.

Dismissing any doubt on the jab, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued on Saturday, said President Buhari has not experienced any side effect since he took the COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement read, “In response to Press enquiries, I like to assure all citizens and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, earlier this morning.





“After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job. If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that; but so far there is nothing of a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He is carrying on as normal.

“We hope this will help to send a strong message among the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.”