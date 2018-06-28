President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a total overhaul of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this Tuesday during the Oyo State edition of the Youth Town Hall Meeting at Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan .

Osinbajo said: “President Buhari has ordered the review of the operations, working strategies and total overhaul of SARS.”

Osinbajo, while confirming that there have been several allegations of uncivilised manner of operation, harassment and intimidation of many innocent Nigerians by SARS operatives, disclosed that the squad could not be totally banned in view of security challenges in the country.

He stated that the President, being a listening person, had ordered the review of the squad’s operations in order to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Osinbajo said, “Regards to the question regarding #EndSARS, whether we are going to ban them or not, President Buhari has ordered the review of their operations and very soon this will be done.”

He noted that the retention SARS was necessary due to the role they have been playing in the protection of life and property across the country.

Osinbajo said, “We must have a force to protect the lives and property of the people; you know SARS is Special Anti-Robbery Squad, though some of them have been engaging in some activities contrary to their mode of operations.”