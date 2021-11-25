President Buhari orders security agencies to chase bandits from Abuja-Kaduna Road

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the nation’s security chiefs to eliminate the threats of bandits and kidnappers along Abuja-Kaduna road in particular and other places across the country.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced this Thursday at the end of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting presided over by the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the president ordered the armed forces and other security agencies, intelligence organizations, not to rest on their oars, notwithstanding the progress and efforts being made to eliminate insurgency, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and all the other criminalities.

He said: “The president said that we are not yet where we should be. That Nigerians deserve to live in peace. And that until we achieved that we will not rest.”

Asked if the resurgence of criminal activities along Abuja-Kaduna highways was discussed at the meeting, Aregbesola said: “Oh, yes. The police and other security agencies have been mobilised to intensify surveillance, patrol in pursuit of the criminals. And it’s not only about Abuja, Kaduna. Yes, the Abuja-Kaduna belt was discussed specifically, but we appreciated the fact that we are in the season of festivity.

“So, all agencies committed to providing security for Nigeria and the maintenance of law and order, have been ordered to improve on their activities, intensify surveillance and minimize, if not eliminate totally any threat to law and order anywhere in Nigeria.”

Asked if the military or the police would take the lead, he said: “Police, as I said, is the lead agency on internal security. So whatever I’ve said about maintenance of Law and Order will start with the police and then extend to all the other security agencies, certainly.”

Asked if the issue of bandits collecting ransom, taking over and administering some areas in the country was discussed, he said: “Specific orders have been given to all our security agencies. And we’ll see an improved response to all those challenging the sovereignty of Nigeria in whatever form and creating insecurity in whatever form anywhere.

“The council today took firm decision on what to be done and I can assure Nigerians that with the charge from the President and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces today, there will be an improved response to all forms of criminality in any part of Nigeria.”