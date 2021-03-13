



President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the military and Kaduna State government to ensure that some of the abducted students in the state that are still missing should be rescued and returned safely to their families.

President Buhari also issued a stern warning to would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools, saying the country will not allow the destruction of the school system.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, commended efforts of the Kaduna State government and early response of the military which led to the rescue of 180 students including eight staff members.





He commended efforts and contributions of local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers, saying that a country which has an efficient local intelligence network is a safer country.

According to him, “Our military may be efficient and well-armed but it needs good efforts for the nation’s defense and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment.”

President Buhari expressed sympathy with the victims of this incident and hoped for an early end to the ordeal of those still held captive.