President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a manhunt for the killers of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Offu was a priest serving at St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State.

The killing led to a protest by Catholic priests in the state on Friday.

They marched to the office of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, demanding justice.

The Presidency, in a statement by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, on Saturday said the President condemned the attack and condoled with the parishioners and family of the cleric.

He ordered a manhunt for the suspected killers for immediate prosecution.

“President Buhari expresses deep shock and dismay over the killing of another priest, ordering a thorough manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution.

“The President commiserates with government and people of Enugu State, the family of Rev Fr. Offu and members of the parish and all Christians,” the Presidency stated.

It said Buhari described the killing as “barbaric and unwarranted’’, adding that his administration would step up the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness.’’

The President was quoted as saying that “the entire nation is shaken by the horrible assassination of this priest.

“The administration will continue to guarantee the freedom of religion and protect places of worship as well as the lives of citizens wherever they live.”

The statement further said Buhari directed law enforcement agencies to “act swiftly in their investigations and bring the perpetrators of the ‘horrific crime’ to book.”

He also urged all religious leaders to “pray for peace, healing, and security of the country.”