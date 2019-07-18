<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Reflecting on insecurity situations in the country, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Thursday said that the South West region does not want to experience any other war.

According to him, the drum of war is sounding loud across the country.

He spoke with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The royal father said that he came to speak to the President on behalf of traditional rulers towards improving security situation in the country.

He said “How to improve security. I came to speak on behalf of other traditional rulers. The issue at hand in the south west is real. The issue of insecurity, we that live in the remote and rural areas of the south western part of the country, most of the bushes are occupied by strange people am we decided to work with the government to fish them out.

“Everybody is beating the drum of war, we don’t want war, who can stand war, we want something better for our youths.

“We should better use them for something good other than shouting war and anarchy. We don’t want that.

“We told the President that and he is on the same page with us. Politicians should be careful not to throw things out of proportion.

“We should make sure things are right and the President has given good directives to security chiefs including the IG to visit all traditional institutions in the south west.” he said

He said that everything must be done to put all security agencies to good use and work with the locals to separate the bad eggs.

He went on “We shouldn’t keep over hyping war and we still want to keep the peace in the south west. We don’t want anarchy.”

According to him, the President assured him that he will say his own side of the story on the issue of Ruga because it is being taken out of context.

“What is important is for the youths not to take laws into their hands, killing and causing violence. The drums of war is resonating loud and we are very worried.

“We need more federal apparatus to defend ourselves. Reinforcement from federal government.

“We understand more than anybody. We don’t want war and we want to work with Government to bring peace

“We are not saying all Fulanis are bad, it’s about the bad guys working under the name of Fulanis” he said