President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday, according to a State House statement by the President’s media aide, Mr Femi Adesina.

Obasanjo, popular known as OBJ, will be 83 on March 5 (tomorrow).

Buhari said Obasanjo lived a life of “courage, dedication, and service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity in general.”





The statement added, “President Buhari joins family members, friends and associates of the former president in celebrating the milestone, adding that Chief Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigerian nationhood remains outstanding and commendable, while also underscoring his sacrifices for the continent, including standing up for democracy in many countries.

“As the former president celebrates the auspicious occasion, President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant him longer life, good health, and strength to keep serving the nation and the continent.”

OBJ is a known critic of Buhari and his regime, writing letters a couple of times to speak his mind on the state of the nation.