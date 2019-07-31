<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the Olu of Warri, Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The royal father arrived the Villa around 2.10pm

The meeting started at the President’s office around 3pm.

The Olu of Warri had led similar delegation to President Buhari on the 23rd of February, 2018.

At that meeting, the group had tabled the challenges facing the people before the President.

On the 26th of May, 2017, the Olu of Warri had also visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the Villa where he commended the Buhari Government’s commitment to Niger Delta development.

On that visit, Olu of Warri, had declared “The federal government is doing everything possible, yes, they have been promising but this time around we are seeing signs of seriousness. For instance the Export Processing Zone, EPZ project started by Jonathan, he did the groundbreaking but since then, nothing happened. But since the recent visits of the Vice President, we have seen seriousness.

“For some time now there has been peace in the Niger-Delta area because the people have seen seriousness in the government. So if the government keeps up the pace, there will be more peace it will be better for everybody. More oil will be produced and there will be more money, development will come to the Niger-Delta area. We will support them in achieving that.” he had stated

The meeting with the President was still in progress at the time of filing this report.