President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with elders and leaders of thought from Ogun State.

The meeting started around 3.04pm at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Those at the meeting included the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, former state governors, Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel.

Also at the meeting are Segun Awolowo, traditional rulers and members of the National Assembly from the state and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.