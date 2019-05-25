<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, to commission the project of Ibikunle Amosun, outgoing governor of the state.

His presidential chopper, NAF 540, touched down at Arcade Ground, State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan at exactly 10:18am.

Buhari was received by Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state; Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos state; Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state; and Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state.

Other notable Nigerians that received the president include Isaac Adewole, minister of health; Adedotun Gbadebo, alake of Egbaland; and Muiz Banire, former legal adviser of APC.

Some of the projects, tagged ‘Legacy Projects’, expected to be commissioned are OGTV Ultra – Modern Studio, Adire Mall at Itoku market, the Judicial Complex, along Kobape road, Amphi-Theatre in the City Centre and the renovated Governor’s office at Oke-Ilewo.

Others are the 250 bedded ultramodern hospital at Oke Mosan, Wasinmi International Airport in Ewekoro Local Government and the Ogun State Television Digital studio along Ajebo road.