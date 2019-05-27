<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari and 19 northern state governors will meet on Monday (today) in Abuja to find solutions to the problems facing the region.

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, confirmed the meeting in Jos on Sunday during a special church service to mark the forthcoming inauguration of his second term administration.

Lalong said, “During our meeting under Northern Governors Forum, they (governors) said we should meet with Mr President so that we will tell him the problems of the north and how we can address the challenge of insecurity, development and other matters affecting the people. That is why we have agreed to meet with him tomorrow in Abuja.”

Lalong urged the people to pray for the success of the meeting to enable the northern region move forward.