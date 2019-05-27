<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari and some northern state governors are meeting in Abuja over insecurity challenges.

The meeting is taking place behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa.

Among the governors in attendance are Kashim Shettima (Borno); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna); Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina); and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).

The list also include Muhammad Abubakar (Jigawa); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abubakar Bello (Niger); and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara).

Bandits and kidnappers have lately attacked many villages in the states, the worst hit being Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto.