President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Chief Olabode Mustapha and six others as Chairman and members of the board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary Wednesday, said President Buhari had requested for the confirmation of six other members of NDIC board, in line with section 5 (4) of the NDIC Act of 2016.

The other nominees are Festus Keyamo, Garba Buba, Bello Garba, Mustapha Adewale, Brig. Gen. Josef Okoloagu (rtd) and Adewale Adeleke.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over yesterday’s plenary, referred the nominees to the Committee on Banking headed by Senator Rafiu Adebayo (Kwara North), for screening.

The nomination of Muiz Banire, as Chairman of the Governing Board of AMCON, which was read on the floor of the Senate last Tuesday, was also yesterday, referred to the Committee on Banking for screening.