President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the National Officers Committee (NOC) of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

The meeting started around 11.30am at the President’s office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A coaster bus had conveyed the members of the committee to the forecourt of the State House around 11.07am.

The committee, which has tenure from 2018 to 2020, had paid a similar visit to President Buhari in July 2018.

The NOC President, Dr. Francis Adedayo Faduyile, is also the President of NMA

Members of the committee include the 1st Vice President, Dr. Kenneth Mingeh Tijo, 2nd Vice President, Dr. Ofem Egbe Enang, Secretary General, Dr. Olumuyiwa Peter Odusote.

Others were the Deputy Secretary-General, Dr. Benjamin Ikechukwu Umezurike, National Treasurer, Dr. Ayuwaja Nayagawa, National Financial Secretary, Dr. Abdulgafar O. Jimoh, National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Obitade Sunday Obimakinde.

Also in the committee are Editor NMJ, Dr. Augustine V. Umoh; immediate past President, Dr. Mike Ozovehe Ogirima and the immediate past Secretary General, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu.

NMA is established to assist the government and the people of Nigeria towards the provision of smooth, efficient and effective healthcare delivery system in the country.

It is also to promote the welfare, and interaction of all medical and dental practitioners in the country.

The meeting with the President was still in progress at the time of filing this report.