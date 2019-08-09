<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said the insecurity and corruption challenges confronting the country were products of decades of under-investment in education and healthcare.

Buhari stated this while receiving Governor Umaru Fintri and a delegation of Adamawa State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

Condoling the governor and the people of Adamawa State on the loss of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami, Buhari prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul.

He said: “I am delighted to receive your delegation today. Adamawa is home away from home to me as you are all aware. Therefore, this meeting is more or less, a family gathering.

“I am pleased to hear your remarks, specifically focused on issues around education and health. These areas remain priorities for this government, especially as we strive to achieve social inclusion and collective prosperity for all Nigerians.

“Many of the issues confronting our nation today, especially in the areas of insecurity and corruption, are directly or indirectly linked to the decades of under-investment in education and healthcare.

“At the federal level, we are doing our best to address these issues. But the Federal Government cannot do it alone. We need the state and local governments to do their part. This is not about politics. It is a reality.

“Today, the majority of Nigerians are below 20 years old. And it is projected that our population growth rate will remain amongst the fastest in the world. This means any plan we have today must take into account, the needs of tomorrow

“I have taken note of your requests and recommendations. We shall review and act accordingly. I would suggest, however, that you make a formal written submission to my office in due course.”

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Fintri, who is of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said the state needs the support of the Federal Government in the areas of agriculture, human development and roads, especially the federal roads in the state that have dilapidated.

He also said the focus of his administration in Adamawa State was on security, education, infrastructure development among others.

According to him, “we have given very serious attention to security, health, infrastructure and education, agriculture and human development.”